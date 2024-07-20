Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In Harare, Pauline Pfute has requested a protection order against her husband, Nobby Mugabe, accusing him of threatening to kill her over denied conjugal rights.

Pfute claimed Mugabe frequently threatened her and argued that their marriage was in serious trouble.

Mugabe countered that the application for a protection order was a way to avoid addressing issues related to their lack of intimacy, stating that Pfute had not fulfilled her marital duties for over three months and often wore jeans to bed.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Meenal Narotam, instructed Mugabe to cease all forms of insult, assault, and harassment towards Pfute.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Wife, #Threat, #Sex

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans in UK protest

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

15 hrs ago | 2484 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

15 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

20 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 976 Views

Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

20 hrs ago | 464 Views

State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

20 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

20 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Chivayo, Zec corruption scandal spreads to SA

22 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Hichilema boycotts wildlife summit with Mnangagwa, Nyusi

22 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

22 hrs ago | 89 Views

Khupe reveals new cancer fight

22 hrs ago | 775 Views

Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

20 Jul 2024 at 12:13hrs | 598 Views

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:11hrs | 330 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

20 Jul 2024 at 12:10hrs | 276 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:09hrs | 323 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

20 Jul 2024 at 12:08hrs | 120 Views

Man kills wife with pick

20 Jul 2024 at 12:07hrs | 359 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 652 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 336 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:05hrs | 337 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

20 Jul 2024 at 12:04hrs | 122 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 97 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 334 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

20 Jul 2024 at 12:01hrs | 132 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

20 Jul 2024 at 12:00hrs | 310 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

20 Jul 2024 at 11:59hrs | 558 Views

Prophet Magaya on spending spree

20 Jul 2024 at 11:58hrs | 303 Views

Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

20 Jul 2024 at 11:56hrs | 26 Views

Suspected bus robbers apprehended

20 Jul 2024 at 11:53hrs | 205 Views

Villagers engage witch hunters in search of missing baby

20 Jul 2024 at 11:51hrs | 155 Views