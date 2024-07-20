Man threatens to kill wife over sex

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In Harare, Pauline Pfute has requested a protection order against her husband, Nobby Mugabe, accusing him of threatening to kill her over denied conjugal rights.Pfute claimed Mugabe frequently threatened her and argued that their marriage was in serious trouble.Mugabe countered that the application for a protection order was a way to avoid addressing issues related to their lack of intimacy, stating that Pfute had not fulfilled her marital duties for over three months and often wore jeans to bed.The court, presided over by Magistrate Meenal Narotam, instructed Mugabe to cease all forms of insult, assault, and harassment towards Pfute.