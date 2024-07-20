Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
In the quiet suburb of Burnside, along Circular Road and near the popular chill spot Bagcwele, an abandoned vehicle on an undeveloped stand has captivated the community, leading to rumours that it is haunted.

For five years, a silver Nissan Cefiro without a number plate has remained untouched, sparking curiosity and speculation among residents. The mysterious car has become a local enigma.

When a CITE news crew visited the location, the car appeared neatly parked from a distance. Upon closer inspection of the undeveloped stand, scattered bricks, old papers, and books were found around the vehicle, some of which appeared to be related to Accounting.



Residents told CITE that the car has been parked at the undeveloped stand for an extended period.

"The car has been parked here for a long time, seemingly deterring thieves who attempt to steal bricks or items from the vehicle. Reports suggest that invisible forces have aggressively confronted those who try to steal bricks or car parts," said one resident.

Authorities have confirmed that the car is not stolen and that the registered owner intentionally placed it at the location for protection.

"The strange occurrence has puzzled locals and sparked speculation about an unusual method of safeguarding the stand," the resident added.




Another resident, Mr Bagcwele, said they simply woke up one day to find the vehicle parked there.

"It's been over four years with the vehicle parked here. We didn't even see the owner. One day, we just woke up to find the door wide open with receipts and papers spread out," he said.

Bagcwele noted that the bricks were delivered before the vehicle was left on the undeveloped stand.

"We've heard that some people who tried to steal items like the car battery have returned them on their own."

He added that the police once came with sniffer dogs but eventually left. "We believe they are in contact with the owner. If a vehicle is stolen, they usually take it, so why haven't they taken this one?"

"Some say the owner instructed that the vehicle be left there. I don't know if it's a traditional healer or someone else, but, shockingly, the police haven't removed it despite knowing about the case for years," Bagcwele said.

Another resident, Xolani Sibanda, who seemed surprised to see the reporter photographing the vehicle, noted that the Cefiro is so well-kept that even thieves don't approach it.

"From what I've gathered from the community, this car has been here for over five years and is so well-maintained that thieves avoid it. The wheels and windscreen are intact, even though thieves are known to want such cars. I've never gone near it, and neither have the police," Sibanda said.

Sibanda implied that the vehicle is associated with unusual stories.

"This car has a mysterious reputation; no one has ever gone near it. I once told a friend about finding an abandoned vehicle, and he laughed. But this car has a significant story. No one has ever touched it," he said.

Sibanda suggested that the owner should be found to clarify the vehicle's presence.

"Since the police pass by here every day and know about the car, it might be challenging to address the situation because it lacks a number plate. It was just parked and left," he said.

Contacted for comment, Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed that they are aware of the vehicle.

"It's been years since that car was parked there. We receive inquiries about it every year. We have investigated and located the owner, who said the vehicle is parked on his property," she said.


Source - cite.org.zw
