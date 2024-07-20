Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Exiled musician Thomas Mapfumo has called for a complete overhaul of Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF, despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assurance that he will not seek another term beyond 2028.Mnangagwa made this commitment during a speech in Mutare where he also inaugurated a processing plant at Mutare Teachers' College. He stated that his presidency will conclude after his current term, emphasizing plans for succession at an upcoming party congress.Mapfumo, a vocal critic of Mnangagwa's administration, dismissed the president's words as deceitful, urging Zimbabweans not to be swayed. He criticized Zanu-PF as inherently corrupt and argued that removing Mnangagwa alone would not bring about change, calling for the entire party's removal. Mapfumo highlighted Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as waiting in the wings for leadership.In an interview with Standard Style, Mapfumo emphasized the need for citizens to take action, advocating for protests akin to those in Kenya, citing them as a pathway to achieving societal change. He criticized opposition leader Nelson Chamisa for inaction, asserting that silence only strengthens Zanu-PF's grip on power.Mapfumo's comments underscore ongoing political tensions in Zimbabwe despite Mnangagwa's public commitment to respect constitutional limits on his presidency.