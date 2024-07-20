Latest News Editor's Choice


Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF legislator Tatenda Mavetera of Chikomba West district faced disappointment when her victory rally was abruptly cancelled due to poor attendance, allegedly stemming from her perceived support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rumored bid to extend his presidency beyond 2028. The event, planned at Garwe Stadium in Chivhu, failed to draw a significant crowd, prompting Mavetera to postpone it indefinitely to avoid embarrassment.

Internal sources within Zanu-PF suggested that factionalism over Mnangagwa's potential third term contributed to the sabotage of Mavetera's rally. Party officials, feeling sidelined, reportedly neglected to mobilize support, leading to the low turnout. Even at other rallies within her constituency during the same period, Mavetera struggled to attract attendees, sometimes resorting to addressing school pupils instead of party members.

In response to the poor attendance, Mavetera remained resilient, downplaying the issue and emphasizing the success of other celebrations held across the district. Despite criticism and concerns over potential constitutional violations in pushing for Mnangagwa's extended term, Mavetera maintained that the events were a success, citing the participation of over 700 people across various celebrations.

The incident highlights growing tensions within Zanu-PF as debates intensify over the constitutional limits of Mnangagwa's presidency and the internal dynamics within the party.

Source - the standard
More on: #Mavetera, #ED2030, #Snub

