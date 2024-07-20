Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Outspoken opposition figure and Vice-Chairman of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Job Sikhala, is set to return home today after a four-month absence abroad. His impending return was confirmed by reliable sources within his new political organization, the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), who acknowledged potential government harassment but noted Sikhala's resolve."Yes, I can confirm that Job Sikhala will arrive this morning at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare," stated the source, adding that he will be flying in on South African airline Safair around 9am. Accompanied by diplomats and Amnesty International officials upon landing, Sikhala has been receiving medical treatment overseas following a 595-day pre-trial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.During his time abroad, Sikhala engaged in international political forums, including appearances on BBC Hardtalk and delivering a speech at the United Nations Summit on Human Rights and Democracy. His outspoken remarks on global platforms drew criticism and threats from Zimbabwean authorities, Zanu-PF leaders, and known party members.Reflecting on the threats, Sikhala, who has faced over 60 arrests for his activism, remained steadfast: "The threats of arrest are nothing new. It's a regime habit to persecute me when they fail to satisfy the country's needs. I doubt my arrest will solve our challenges."Regarding his speech at the Geneva conference, Sikhala defended its content as truthful and within legal bounds, accredited by the UN Human Rights Council. Despite the risks, he expressed no fear about returning to Zimbabwe, the only home he knows.