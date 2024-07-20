Latest News Editor's Choice


'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

by Staff reporter
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga will not automatically succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2028, according to Chris Mutsvangwa, the spokesperson for Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF. Mutsvangwa dismissed rumors of an alleged secret agreement between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga after the 2017 coup, emphasizing that Zanu-PF's leadership succession will follow democratic processes outlined in the party's constitution.

In an exclusive interview with The Standard, Mutsvangwa clarified that Mnangagwa had stated his intention to retire after his current term, despite calls from loyalists for him to extend his presidency until 2030. He highlighted that Zanu-PF does not operate like a church where leadership is anointed, stressing the importance of democratic principles within the party.

Regarding the alleged 2017 coup power deal between Chiwenga and Mnangagwa, Mutsvangwa categorically denied its existence and warned against speculating on such matters. He asserted Mnangagwa's commitment to constitutionalism and democracy, reaffirming that any leadership aspirations within Zanu-PF must be earned through popular support and not assumed through political maneuvers.

Mutsvangwa acknowledged regional support for Mnangagwa but underscored the need to respect constitutional limits, emphasizing the president's adherence to democratic norms despite calls for term extension from certain party factions.

The interview also touched on the military intervention in 2017, described as necessary to restore Zanu-PF's integrity after alleged interference in succession processes by former President Robert Mugabe.

Source - the standard

