Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Urgent action needed to resuscitate NRZ

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The Government has been urged to accelerate the revival of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) to enhance its role in providing crucial logistical solutions essential for the country’s development. 
Reviving NRZ is seen as vital for improving transportation infrastructure, which supports economic growth, industrial development, and efficient movement of goods and services.
The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development, following a tour of NRZ facilities in Bulawayo, Dete, Hwange, and Victoria Falls, expressed concern over the damaged Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. This damage, caused by trucks transporting coal from Hwange, underscores the need for better rail services to ease the strain on road infrastructure.

Committee chairperson Knowledge Kaitano highlighted the issue of coal miners preferring road transport despite NRZ’s competitive rates and noted NRZ's outdated technology. He emphasized the importance of modernizing and capitalizing NRZ to meet logistical needs effectively.

NRZ board chairperson Advocate Mike Madiro stressed the parastatal's importance in supporting the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and achieving an upper middle-income society by 2030. He acknowledged the challenges faced but emphasized that NRZ is crucial for logistical solutions and economic efficiency.

Adv Madiro noted that the parliamentary tour was crucial for oversight and understanding NRZ's challenges. NRZ general manager Ms. Respina Zinyanduko reported that the entity is working on identifying and evaluating its assets nationwide.


Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

21 mins ago | 2 Views

Dinson refutes claims 19 workers died at steel plant

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean team to use Zambian stadium for CAF assignments

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sweats over Sadc protests

23 mins ago | 32 Views

91 tonnes of copper stolen at Chirundu border post

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimra denies UK-based returning resident rebate

25 mins ago | 27 Views

Sikhala successfully appeal conviction

26 mins ago | 12 Views

Treasury criticizes AG

27 mins ago | 7 Views

Sadc summit preps impress Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF's Bulawayo province joins ED2030 chorus

28 mins ago | 10 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa: Obliterating, political cleansing of left leaning socialists

32 mins ago | 9 Views

2 Zimra officers busted in 26 chrome trucks smuggling deal

33 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe village heads to issue birth, death records

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Harare City bosses denied bail over tender

34 mins ago | 20 Views

2 more in court over spate of armed robberies

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

35 mins ago | 22 Views

ZiG tames inflation in Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 30 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Russian investors keen on Zimbabwe energy sector

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team promoted

37 mins ago | 9 Views

Duo kills sister's ex-hubby

10 hrs ago | 698 Views

Chiefs oppose 'King Munhumutapa's shrine tour

16 hrs ago | 1265 Views

NRZ eyes new passenger coaches to win back public trust

16 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Man stabs wife and 5-year-old son

16 hrs ago | 813 Views

'I didn't flirt with Chivayo'

17 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Sim card scammers arrested with dozens of mobile phone lines

17 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

24 hrs ago | 2077 Views

King Munhumutapa defiant

24 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Students school Caps United

24 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

24 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

24 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

24 hrs ago | 1164 Views

US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

24 hrs ago | 486 Views

Miner kills colleague, dumps body

24 hrs ago | 466 Views

Man kills friend, on the run

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

24 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market

24 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe banks on notice over excessive fees

22 Jul 2024 at 07:48hrs | 604 Views

NRZ, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railwayink open access deal

22 Jul 2024 at 07:47hrs | 394 Views

King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC

22 Jul 2024 at 07:46hrs | 211 Views

Teenager jailed for inserting his finger in minor's private parts

22 Jul 2024 at 05:57hrs | 827 Views

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

21 Jul 2024 at 20:59hrs | 778 Views

Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

21 Jul 2024 at 20:54hrs | 144 Views

'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

21 Jul 2024 at 20:31hrs | 5246 Views

Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

21 Jul 2024 at 20:30hrs | 1764 Views

Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

21 Jul 2024 at 20:14hrs | 1802 Views

Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

21 Jul 2024 at 20:13hrs | 1077 Views