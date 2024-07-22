Zanu-PF's Bulawayo province joins ED2030 chorus

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Bulawayo Province has called for President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028, citing his significant achievements towards Vision 2030 as reasons for his continued leadership. Despite the President's earlier statement that he will not seek another term, party structures across the country, including Bulawayo, are advocating for him to extend his presidency.During an inter-district meeting, ZANU-PF Bulawayo praised President Mnangagwa for his leadership, highlighting his contributions to economic reforms, infrastructure development, and improving Zimbabweans' livelihoods. Provincial spokesperson Archibald Chiponda emphasized the need for stability and continuity to achieve the Vision 2030 goals.The meeting also addressed the ongoing cell/district restructuring within the party, aimed at enhancing unity and productivity. ZANU-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha outlined the party's focus on preparing for the upcoming 44th SADC Summit, which will be held in Harare on August 17, 2024. The summit will focus on promoting innovation for sustained economic growth and industrial development in the SADC region.