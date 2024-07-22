Sadc summit preps impress Mnangagwa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has urged industry, commerce, and other stakeholders to use the upcoming SADC Summit and its preceding events to advance Zimbabwe's industrialisation and modernisation goals, aiming for an upper middle-income economy by 2030.Speaking at the National Heroes Acre during the burial of national hero Brigadier General (Retired) Dr Michael Chaminuka, he highlighted the significance of the 44th SADC Summit, which Zimbabwe will chair, and the SADC Industrialisation Week preceding it.President Mnangagwa called for active participation from various sectors to leverage these events for national development, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the environmental and infrastructural readiness of cities in preparation for the summit.He also underscored the value of remembering Zimbabwe's historical struggles and the contributions of national heroes like Brigadier General Chaminuka and Brigadier General (Retired) Lameck Mutanda, both of whom were celebrated for their roles in the liberation struggle and service to the country.