Treasury criticizes AG

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga has criticized the Auditor General's (AG) report on undelivered motor vehicles, calling it "misdirected" and claiming that the issues it raised were already known to management.During a tour with the Clemence Chiduwa-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance, Guvamatanga stated that the report highlighted problems that had already been identified by the government's internal audit processes.The AG's report, led by Acting Auditor General Rheah Kujinga, revealed that contracted companies had not delivered vehicles worth ZWL$1.7 billion and US$2.3 million to various government departments, despite payments being made.Guvamatanga explained that a centralised internal audit unit was established under the current administration to address such issues, and that efforts were already underway to resolve the undelivered vehicles problem, which had reportedly decreased from 97 to about 20.He suggested that the AG's office should align its findings with the work of the internal audit unit to avoid reporting known issues as new.Guvamatanga also emphasized that the creation of the internal audit unit was intended to provide ongoing oversight and improve the efficiency of the auditing process.