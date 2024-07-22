91 tonnes of copper stolen at Chirundu border post

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has seized three South African registered trucks belonging to Nashfreight and Transport Services after 91 tonnes of copper, disguised as in-transit goods, were stolen at the Chirundu Border Post.Nashfreight's attempt to have the trucks released through the High Court was unsuccessful. The company argued that the trucks, including two Scania and one Iveco, were incorrectly held. However, Chinhoyi High Court Judge Philda Muzofa ruled against them, stating that Nashfreight failed to provide proof that the goods were delivered to the proper custody of Zimra.Judge Muzofa noted that even though Zimra's system did not show the exit of the goods, this did not constitute proper delivery according to regulations. Evidence indicated that the goods were consumed in Zimbabwe and that the trucks crossed into Zimbabwe illegally. Consequently, the judge upheld Zimra's seizure of the trucks and ordered Nashfreight to cover the costs of the legal proceedings.