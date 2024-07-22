Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt sweats over Sadc protests

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
The Zimbabwean government is preparing for potential unrest during the upcoming Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) summit scheduled for August 17-18. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will assume the SADC chairmanship, is facing criticism for using the summit to bolster his disputed electoral victory from last year.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has warned that security agencies are ready to address any disruptions, emphasizing a need for peace and hospitality during the summit. Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to create a welcoming environment, stressing the importance of unity and improving the country's image, despite the current economic hardships and a severe drought affecting over half the population.

Human Rights Watch has criticized Mnangagwa's administration for allegedly suppressing political opposition and peaceful activism, citing recent arrests and crackdowns. The organization has called for SADC to ensure that basic freedoms are upheld in Zimbabwe.

The government's heightened security measures and recent actions against opposition figures and activists, including the detention of over 70 people in June, reflect the tense atmosphere leading up to the summit.


Source - newsday

