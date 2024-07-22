Zimbabwean team to use Zambian stadium for CAF assignments

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Ngezi Platinum Stars, the defending champions of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, will use Heroes Stadium in Zambia for their CAF Champions League home matches.The team will represent Zimbabwe in the continental competition starting in August.Their preliminary round match is scheduled against AS Miniema from the DRC on August 16.This marks Ngezi Platinum Stars' second appearance in CAF club competitions, having previously competed in the CAF Confederations Cup in 2017.Ngezi Platinum Stars CAF Champions League final Squad1 Amini Qadr2 Benhura Takunda Wilson3 Chadya Nelson Tapiwa4 Chamboko Talent5 Chigwida Kudzai6 Chikowero Tatenda7 Chirinda Obriel8 Demera Moses9 Gaki Malvin10 Hachiro Richard Cuthbert11 Hativagoni Malvern12 Karima Tadiwanashe Derick13 Kashitigu Leslie Peter14 Madhake Gareth Tanyanyiwa15 Madhanaga Farai Edwin16 Makumbe Nigel17 Mandinyenya Tapiwa18 Mapoka Claude Wellington M19 Mariyoni Chang Shupai20 Mashonganyika Blessed Tashinga21 Mavhurume Carlos22 Meke Tinotenda23 Moyo Polite24 Mukumba Marvellous25 Munemo Tanaka Nigel26 Musariranwa Tinotenda27 Muzenda Nisbet Joe28 Mweha Ellson29 Ngwena Adams Chris30 Tigere Never