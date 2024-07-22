Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean team to use Zambian stadium for CAF assignments

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago
Ngezi Platinum Stars, the defending champions of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, will use Heroes Stadium in Zambia for their CAF Champions League home matches.

The team will represent Zimbabwe in the continental competition starting in August.

Their preliminary round match is scheduled against AS Miniema from the DRC on August 16.

This marks Ngezi Platinum Stars' second appearance in CAF club competitions, having previously competed in the CAF Confederations Cup in 2017.

Ngezi Platinum Stars CAF Champions League final Squad

1 Amini Qadr
2 Benhura Takunda Wilson
3 Chadya Nelson Tapiwa
4 Chamboko Talent
5 Chigwida Kudzai
6 Chikowero Tatenda
7 Chirinda Obriel
8 Demera Moses
9 Gaki Malvin
10 Hachiro Richard Cuthbert
11 Hativagoni Malvern
12 Karima Tadiwanashe Derick
13 Kashitigu Leslie Peter
14 Madhake Gareth Tanyanyiwa
15 Madhanaga Farai Edwin
16 Makumbe Nigel
17 Mandinyenya Tapiwa
18 Mapoka Claude Wellington M
19 Mariyoni Chang Shupai
20 Mashonganyika Blessed Tashinga
21 Mavhurume Carlos
22 Meke Tinotenda
23 Moyo Polite
24 Mukumba Marvellous
25 Munemo Tanaka Nigel
26 Musariranwa Tinotenda
27 Muzenda Nisbet Joe
28 Mweha Ellson
29 Ngwena Adams Chris
30 Tigere Never


Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zambia, #Zimbabwe, #CAF

Comments


