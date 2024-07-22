Dinson refutes claims 19 workers died at steel plant

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Chinese-run Dinson Iron and Steel Company has dismissed recent claims of a fatal workplace accident involving 19 workers, threatening legal action against those spreading false information.These claims, which surfaced in viral news stories on Monday, alleged that a severe industrial accident at the Chivhu plant led to the deaths of workers due to toxic fumes. The reports raised concerns about workplace safety and the welfare of employees at foreign-owned companies.In response, Dinson Iron and Steel issued a statement rejecting the allegations as baseless and misleading. The company assured the public that no work-related fatalities have been reported since the project began and invited anyone to verify the facts themselves. Regulatory agencies, including NSSA, have investigated and found the claims to be false.Dinson Iron and Steel emphasized its commitment to employee well-being and stated that it is considering legal action against those who spread falsehoods.