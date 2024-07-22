Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has initiated preparations for its first-ever Economic Census to assess the economy's size and structure. The census will run from January 2025 to the first quarter of 2026 and will include both formal and informal businesses.During a recent meeting in Chinhoyi, Zimstat acting Director-General Fadzayi Ndlovu highlighted that this comprehensive survey will provide essential baseline statistics for policy formulation, strategic planning, and GDP calculations. The census aims to support targeted programs, capacity-building, and market opportunities, capturing data on businesses of all sizes across the country, except those in agriculture, public administration, and related sectors.Ndlovu emphasized that the census will assist in crafting the National Development Strategy 2 (2026-2030) and support progress tracking toward regional and global goals like Africa Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals. The government is committed to the successful execution of this critical project.