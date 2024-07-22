Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Just weeks after receiving a suspended three-month prison sentence for defamation in South Africa, Zanu-PF activist Rutendo Matinyarare faces new legal challenges in Zimbabwe.The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has filed charges against him, accusing him of making "false and malicious" claims on social media that their products cause cancer.Matinyarare's South African legal troubles stemmed from claims made about Innscor, which owns various fast food outlets and was granted an Interim Order by a Johannesburg High Court directing him to delete defamatory posts. Matinyarare has reportedly ignored this order.GMAZ President Tafadzwa Musarara has confirmed that the case is now ready for court, following the submission of supplementary evidence to the police. The charges, originally filed in May, involve allegations that Matinyarare has been spreading harmful misinformation.Despite claims of possible protection by high-ranking officials, police sources assure that Matinyarare is being actively sought. Additionally, he faces unresolved accusations related to hate speech against the Ndebele-speaking community.Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.