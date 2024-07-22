Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declined to publicly address army general Anselem Sanyatwe's suggestion that the military could impose command voting on Zimbabweans.

Lawyer Thabani Mpofu had urged ZEC Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba to condemn Sanyatwe's remarks as unconstitutional.

ZEC Chief Election Officer Utoile Silaigwana responded, stating that election management is ZEC's core function, and the investigation and prosecution of electoral offences fall under the jurisdiction of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Silaigwana emphasized that ZEC cannot condemn the remarks without a proper investigation and legal process.

Sanyatwe's controversial comments, made in a video shared on social media, suggested that the military would support the ruling Zanu PF party's continued governance through command voting. This has sparked concerns among opposition members and observers about military involvement in politics.

The opposition has been calling for the demilitarization of institutions like ZEC, accusing them of being staffed with military personnel to favor the ruling party in elections.

Source - NewZimbabwe

