Baby mama wants to pluck out ex-lover's eyes

by Staff reporter

Most of the time men suffer in silence when they are abused by their wives or ex-wives. They fear to be branded not man enough by society.But Michael Manenji from Entumbane suburb summoned courage and applied for a peace order against his ex-lover Tendai Takesure at the Bulawayo magistrate courts. He told the court that he shares a child with Takesure.Manenji said his baby mama does not want him to be with the child they share and whenever he goes to her place to take the child things get bad. He said his ex lover was in the habit of sending him messages via WhasApp insulting him.What shocked Manenji is that last week the threats from his ex-lover took to another level as she threatened to remove his eyes and kill him. Manenji said he now lives in fear.He said last week as he was driving off from her home his baby mama confronted him wielding a stone threatening to smash his head with it. Fearing for his life, Manenji sped off.In his affidavit which read in part he said: " I am the applicant in this matter while Tendayi Takesure is my ex-lover. We share a child together. Whenever I go to her home to visit my child she insults me and would send me a string of messages via WhatsApp insulting me. Last week she threatened to pluck out my eyes and kill me. While I was leaving her home she rushed to me threatening to smash my head with a stone, I had to speed off. I'm now living in fear," he said.The presiding magistrate, Beverly Madzikatire, granted Manenji a protection order. Takesure was ordered not to verbally abuse her ex-lover and to live peacefully with him.