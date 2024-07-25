Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman divorces husband over mubobobo claims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
IN a shocking incident, a 38-year-old woman from New Harrisvale suburb in Bulawayo divorced her husband after claiming to have caught him, through a vision, using a sex charm popularly known as mubobobo on her.

The charm allegedly enables a man to have sex with a woman invisibly. The victim may experience physical sensations, such as ejaculation or orgasm, but there is no actual physical contact between the victim and the perpetrator.

Jenita Chabata alleged that she caught her now ex-husband Brighton Nhidza, performing a mubobobo act on her through a vision. Chabata claimed in that vision she saw her ex-husband holding a mythical creature like a snake also with a doll resembling her and he was repeatedly touching his private parts.

She said that when she confronted him about the accusations of him using mubobobo on her, he did not deny them. Chabata said that instead of denying the accusations, her ex-husband told her he wanted a woman who engaged in witchcraft-related practices like him.

"After that shocking confession we ultimately divorced because I did not practice witchcraft as he had assumed. Every time I pass near his vending stall, he starts touching his private parts non-stop and I start feeling funny movements from my stomach to private parts even though we divorced five years back," she said.

She also accused her ex-husband of colluding with her parents to cast a spell on her, causing a series of misfortunes in her life.

However, Nhidza denied the allegation that he was caught performing a mubobobo act on Chabata.

He claimed the actual reason for their separation was a domestic violence issue, with her filing a protection order against him in 2018. Nhidza claimed his wife was fabricating lies to prevent him from gaining custody of their children, asserting that he had already been granted custody on 27 March this year.

"I won custody of the children, but she refused to give them to me. She comes to my workplace daily, accusing me of witchcraft," he said.

He said that their two children dropped out of school two years ago and his ex-wife has kept them locked indoors because she did not want neighbours to question her about why she withdrew them from school.

"I want to take care of my children and pay their school fees, but I can't do that while they are staying with her. It's like bathing your children and putting them in the dustbin," Nhidza said.

He said the children were suffering because his ex-wife was trying to "fix" him.


Source - bmetro

Comments


Must Read

DA to protect Ramaphosa, guns for Mashatile

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe to utilise PPPs to expedite roads rehab in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Baby mama wants to pluck out ex-lover's eyes

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Gang rape victim demands GOAT! as compensation

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for stiffer penalties amid explosive AG report

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

South Africa's White mediocrity and double standards on education

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zondo was Ramaphosa's last line of defence

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Man jailed for demanding Mnangagwa's resignation in road blockade

5 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons assures safety of children in jail

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Dynamos chaos continue

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Parly tells 'clueless' Zifa Normalization Committee to resign

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency remittances hit US$1,2 billion

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mthuli Ncube backs down on taxes

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

'Zimbabwe fifth lowest in electoral integrity globally'

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chiwenga to officiate at Investment Forum

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZimBorders to read riot act to errant staff

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Zinasu president was on the run'

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF borehole campaign gimmick exposed

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Lupane sits on sewage time bomb

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps VAT on livestock sales

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

NRZ drones expose coal thieves

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe govt commissions Jo'burg e-passports

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe, United Kingdom trade up 67%

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fresh blitz against illegal forex dealers in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa opens maiden UN gastronomy forum

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes bold measures to anchor ZiG stability

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe, SA close to one-stop border

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Phakamile Mabhena Moyo appointed acting Harare Town Clerk

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa regime knows can't shoot people in front of regional leaders!

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mayhem at mine leaves suspects hospitalised

18 hrs ago | 847 Views

Reckless driver denied bail

22 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mashonisa kills three family members

22 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Mnangagwa fears SADC Summit protests

23 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Coltart wants Zimbabwean political parties to organise like businesses

23 hrs ago | 921 Views

NRZ hits back at Mafume

23 hrs ago | 2310 Views

VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

23 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Anglican bishop acquitted

23 hrs ago | 426 Views

Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

23 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Finance Ministry blacklists 51 govt suppliers

23 hrs ago | 711 Views

Entertainment Trends in 2024: A Transformative Year

25 Jul 2024 at 11:48hrs | 82 Views

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

25 Jul 2024 at 09:43hrs | 672 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

25 Jul 2024 at 09:29hrs | 5517 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

25 Jul 2024 at 09:13hrs | 697 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

25 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 356 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

25 Jul 2024 at 07:52hrs | 679 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

25 Jul 2024 at 07:51hrs | 897 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

25 Jul 2024 at 07:50hrs | 537 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

25 Jul 2024 at 07:49hrs | 411 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

25 Jul 2024 at 07:48hrs | 468 Views