Woman divorces husband over mubobobo claims

by Staff reporter

IN a shocking incident, a 38-year-old woman from New Harrisvale suburb in Bulawayo divorced her husband after claiming to have caught him, through a vision, using a sex charm popularly known as mubobobo on her.The charm allegedly enables a man to have sex with a woman invisibly. The victim may experience physical sensations, such as ejaculation or orgasm, but there is no actual physical contact between the victim and the perpetrator.Jenita Chabata alleged that she caught her now ex-husband Brighton Nhidza, performing a mubobobo act on her through a vision. Chabata claimed in that vision she saw her ex-husband holding a mythical creature like a snake also with a doll resembling her and he was repeatedly touching his private parts.She said that when she confronted him about the accusations of him using mubobobo on her, he did not deny them. Chabata said that instead of denying the accusations, her ex-husband told her he wanted a woman who engaged in witchcraft-related practices like him."After that shocking confession we ultimately divorced because I did not practice witchcraft as he had assumed. Every time I pass near his vending stall, he starts touching his private parts non-stop and I start feeling funny movements from my stomach to private parts even though we divorced five years back," she said.She also accused her ex-husband of colluding with her parents to cast a spell on her, causing a series of misfortunes in her life.However, Nhidza denied the allegation that he was caught performing a mubobobo act on Chabata.He claimed the actual reason for their separation was a domestic violence issue, with her filing a protection order against him in 2018. Nhidza claimed his wife was fabricating lies to prevent him from gaining custody of their children, asserting that he had already been granted custody on 27 March this year."I won custody of the children, but she refused to give them to me. She comes to my workplace daily, accusing me of witchcraft," he said.He said that their two children dropped out of school two years ago and his ex-wife has kept them locked indoors because she did not want neighbours to question her about why she withdrew them from school."I want to take care of my children and pay their school fees, but I can't do that while they are staying with her. It's like bathing your children and putting them in the dustbin," Nhidza said.He said the children were suffering because his ex-wife was trying to "fix" him.