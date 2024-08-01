Coltart courts police over illegal mining

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart has urged the police to increase patrols to stop illegal mining along rivers that supply the city's dams. The Bulawayo City Council has deployed municipal police, but their efforts have limitations. Illegal mining is causing siltation of rivers, reducing their capacity to supply dams.Coltart emphasized the need for a concerted effort by the police and possibly the army to combat illegal gold panning. He expressed concerns that trenches dug by miners would prevent the first rains of the season from reaching the Mzingwane catchment area, worsening the city's water supply issues.With the previous season's low rainfall, Coltart warned that if illegal mining continues, catchment areas might not receive sufficient rain. He stressed the importance of addressing illegal mining to preserve river systems essential for the city's water supply and called for preparation ahead of the rainy season to ensure effective rain capture. Ending illegal mining, Coltart argued, is crucial for improving Bulawayo's water situation.