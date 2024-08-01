Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF dismisses Chiwenga endorsement message

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF provincial leaders in Bulawayo have denied endorsing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, contrary to a statement circulating on social media. 
Mnangagwa recently announced he would not seek an extension after his tenure ends in 2028. However, some party members are advocating for his term to be extended until 2030, with rallies held across the country in support of this cause.
The viral WhatsApp message in Bulawayo, attributed to Colonel (Rtd) Mazinyane, praised Chiwenga, referring to him as "uMkhwenyana" due to his wife Miniyothabo's roots in Insiza district, Matabeleland South.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Archie Chiponda dismissed the statement, stating it did not originate from the provincial leadership. While Bulawayo province has not endorsed extending Mnangagwa's term, other provincial structures are pushing for it.

This situation echoes the intense succession battle within ZANU-PF leading up to the 2017 military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe.


Source - southern eye

