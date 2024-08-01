Gwanda villagers pool resources to rehabilitate road

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Villagers in Gwanda North, Matabeleland South province, have pooled resources to rehabilitate the Shaka-Mtshabezi Road due to delays by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency.Ward 4 councillor Nokuthula Moyo stated that after years of waiting for government intervention, they decided to self-fund the project, as the poor road condition hindered food aid deliveries and access to health centers.The villagers purchased 22 bags of cement and collaborated with the Gwanda Rural District Council for a road survey. They are now in the final stages of road patching and have sought additional funding from district members in the diaspora, who have shown willingness to support the initiative.Moyo also highlighted that the community is facing severe water shortages, with few boreholes available, causing villagers to queue for water at night.