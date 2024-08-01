BCC councillors fret over fire tender, ambulance shortages

News / Local

The City of Bulawayo is experiencing a critical shortage of ambulances and fire tenders, raising concerns among councillors and residents. Delays in emergency response times have been highlighted, with council minutes revealing significant challenges in the fire and ambulance services department.Councillor Ntando Ndlovu noted that an ambulance took 45 minutes to respond in Cowdray Park and emphasized the need for specialized ambulances equipped with life-saving apparatus. He also pointed out that some auctioned ambulances were now used as commuter omnibuses.Councillor Dumisani Nkomo and Councillor Aleck Ndlovu raised concerns about the acquisition of ambulances and the functionality of fire tenders, respectively. Aleck Ndlovu mentioned an incident where a fire tender ran out of water prematurely and criticized the inefficiency of mechanical workshops, resulting in prolonged vehicle downtime.In response, Bulawayo chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou stated that the city currently operates six ambulances but requires 30 for optimal service. The city is acquiring four new ambulances from Japan, expected to be delivered in six months. Zhou also mentioned that callers are referred to private ambulance services when council ambulances are unavailable.The council is investigating auctioned vehicles still in operation and emphasized the importance of maintaining fire tenders with either a full or empty tank for stability during high-speed travel.