Zimbabwe bolsters security at Mugabe Airport

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The government has enhanced security at Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport following the installation of advanced air navigation aids. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) recently commissioned a new air traffic control (ATC) communications system and secondary surveillance radar (SSR) at the airport, as noted by CAAZ board chairperson Nonkosi Makhosana Ncube. These improvements are expected to bolster airport security and aviation safety.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona emphasized that the new ATC system offers comprehensive coverage across Zimbabwe's airspace, facilitating better communication between air traffic controllers and pilots. The SSR system provides real-time information on aircraft, helping manage airspace efficiently and reducing delays. CAAZ invested US$4.89 million in these initiatives, enhancing ground-to-air radio communication systems and improving surveillance.In February, the country's aviation sector faced a bomb threat, prompting heightened security measures. The government has reinforced airport security ahead of the upcoming Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit. The new radar systems also aim to curb mineral smuggling and improve airspace surveillance. Previously, concerns were raised over the absence of functional radar systems, which exposed security vulnerabilities. The government is now focused on ensuring robust aviation safety and effective implementation in line with international standards.