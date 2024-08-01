Man jailed for stocktheft

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In Chiredzi, Misheck Bereredzani received a nine-year prison sentence for stealing a cow from his neighbor.The complainant noticed the cow was missing on July 4 and was later informed by a villager on July 18 that Bereredzani had stolen it. Despite a police investigation leading to Bereredzani's arrest, the cow, valued at US$600, was not recovered.In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man from Silobela, Collious Ncube, was killed during a fight over a woman. The altercation occurred on July 26 at Linda business center.Thabani Dube, 24, stabbed Ncube multiple times during the fight, causing him to become unconscious. Ncube was taken to Silobela District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Dube was arrested following the incident.