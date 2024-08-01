Witness exonerates jailed CCC activists

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a trial involving Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 78 activists charged with disorderly conduct, the first witness, Victor Munyaradzi, a police officer, testified that he did not see any of the suspects attacking police officers or throwing stones.Munyaradzi, who was driving the ZRP truck allegedly damaged by the activists, confirmed that the activists were meeting at a private residence with a closed gate.Munyaradzi described an incident where approximately 25 people emerged from the residence and began throwing stones, prompting the police to use tear gas. However, he could not identify anyone in court as having participated in the stone-throwing. The CCC activists also face accusations of participating in an unlawful gathering.The trial, which began on Wednesday with all suspects pleading not guilty, continues on Friday under Magistrate Collet Ncube, with Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuting.