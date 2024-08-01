Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Witness exonerates jailed CCC activists

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
In a trial involving Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 78 activists charged with disorderly conduct, the first witness, Victor Munyaradzi, a police officer, testified that he did not see any of the suspects attacking police officers or throwing stones. 
Munyaradzi, who was driving the ZRP truck allegedly damaged by the activists, confirmed that the activists were meeting at a private residence with a closed gate.
Munyaradzi described an incident where approximately 25 people emerged from the residence and began throwing stones, prompting the police to use tear gas. However, he could not identify anyone in court as having participated in the stone-throwing. The CCC activists also face accusations of participating in an unlawful gathering.

The trial, which began on Wednesday with all suspects pleading not guilty, continues on Friday under Magistrate Collet Ncube, with Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuting.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Timba, #CCC, #Court

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Mnangagwa should know that demonstrations at international events are nothing new

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Stop the Victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, she is a black African

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Kamala Harris only recently turned black

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

SA Home Affairs to clamp down on visa corruption

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Dynamos in a failed transfer window

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chamisa's lawyer reports Zimbabwe army commander to Sadc

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosa wasting state resources in its fight for MK'

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Zimbabwe ready to thwart all sponsored demos'

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

America 'fugitive' diplomat shielded from Zimbabwe prosecution

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zifa hunt for Warriors coach's assistants

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Granddad (78) 'sexually attacks' granddaughter

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Tongue twisting Sizinda Township slang!

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Khama Billiat tipped to break 14-year record

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Inconsistency costing Bosso

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Charamba out

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Bulawayo boy sets new national record at the Olympics

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe to take strict action against opposition activists

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimra faces significant debt

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Man jailed for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe bolsters security at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

BCC councillors fret over fire tender, ambulance shortages

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Gwanda villagers pool resources to rehabilitate road

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Chiwenga endorsement message

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Coltart courts police over illegal mining

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa must brace itself for a messy implosion

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chiwenga develops Primary School from wife's village

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

NRZ Main Station to become cross-border bus hub

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Rape accused acquitted

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa will regret expelling Jacob Zuma

17 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mbalula vows to suppress those behind talks of removing Ramaphosa

17 hrs ago | 814 Views

Bulawayo fire brigade lets family down, as US$350 000 home goes up in smoke

17 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Job Sikhala-led group calls for protests during upcoming SADC Summit

18 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops water supply to western suburbs

18 hrs ago | 737 Views

Chibuku Cup Draw

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chimombe distances himself from Mpofu's company

18 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Former MDC A legislator sets dogs on a neighbor's cow

19 hrs ago | 443 Views

Ex-CCC senator arrested

19 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes top 100 most reputable Africans list again

19 hrs ago | 530 Views

Ex-minister detained in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1693 Views

InDrive drivers cry foul over low fares in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 750 Views

Kariba MP, 12 others arrested in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

01 Aug 2024 at 09:22hrs | 782 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

01 Aug 2024 at 09:21hrs | 725 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

01 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 281 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

01 Aug 2024 at 09:18hrs | 349 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

01 Aug 2024 at 09:15hrs | 350 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

01 Aug 2024 at 09:13hrs | 5905 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

01 Aug 2024 at 09:12hrs | 303 Views

Court orders Zimra to return seized truck & reimburse sold cargo

01 Aug 2024 at 09:11hrs | 576 Views