Zimbabwe to take strict action against opposition activists

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has warned that the government will take strict action against opposition activists who attempt to protest during the upcoming SADC summit in Zimbabwe.Kazembe stated that state security forces will not hesitate to arrest anyone trying to disrupt the summit or damage the country's reputation. He claimed that the government is aware of groups planning to cause unrest and emphasized that the authorities will act decisively.Kazembe criticized the opposition for seeking to undermine the summit instead of addressing their grievances through legal and democratic channels. He noted that the opposition's history of protests has often led to unrest and asserted that the government is prepared for such challenges.This warning follows recent arrests of CCC interim leader Jameson Timba and 78 others, who are charged with disorderly conduct for holding an unsanctioned meeting. Additionally, 14 Kariba residents were arrested for protesting Timba's detention, and three human rights defenders were detained while attempting to travel for a civil society meeting.The activists face charges of disorderly conduct and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.