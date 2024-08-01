Bulawayo boy sets new national record at the Olympics

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Swimmer Denilson Cyprianos made his debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this morning, setting both a new personal best and a national record in the men's 200m backstroke at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Competing in Heat One, Cyprianos finished sixth in lane seven with a time of 2 minutes 01.91 seconds, surpassing his previous personal best of 2 minutes 01.96 seconds, which was also the national record he set at the African Games in Ghana.

Despite his impressive performance, Cyprianos did not qualify for the semi-finals, as only the fastest 16 swimmers advanced. The Bulawayo native and former CBC pupil was ranked 28th overall. Australia's Se-Bom Lee won the heat with a time of 1 minute 58.30 seconds, followed by Kane Follows of New Zealand with the same time and David Gerchick with 1 minute 58.79 seconds.

