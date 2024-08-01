Latest News Editor's Choice


Charamba out

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Without their speedy midfielder, a struggling Chicken Inn will face Manica Diamonds this Saturday in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at Luveve Stadium.

Chicken Inn, still reeling from a 2-0 defeat to ZPC Kariba last weekend, will miss their key player, Charamba, due to suspension. Charamba, a 2023 Soccer Star of the Year finalist, received his third yellow card of the season in the previous match. Despite the setback, he remains hopeful about the team regaining their form.

Head coach Joey Antipas expressed frustration over the defensive lapses in the loss to ZPC Kariba but is focused on improving for the upcoming game against Manica Diamonds.

In other matches, Simba Bhora will host Yadah Stars at Wadzanayi Stadium, Arenel Movers will face Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium, and CAPS United will take on FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium. TelOne will play against Hwange at Gweru's Bata Stadium.

Additionally, the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup draw was held on Thursday. The tournament will begin on August 9, featuring the bottom four teams from the log in preliminary round playoffs, with the winners joining the top 14 teams in the round of 16. The top eight teams from Week 17 will be seeded and will start at home.

Dynamos, the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup champions, defeated Ngezi Platinum 2-0 to secure the trophy and a place in the CAF Confederation Cup for 2024. This victory ended Dynamos' major cup drought and marked a significant achievement for the club and its head coach, Genesis Mangombe, in his first year in charge.
2024 Chibuku Super Cup Draw

First Round Draw FC Platinum v Telone/Arenel, Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates/Hwange.  Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs, Simba Bhora v Herentals, Highlanders v Greenfuel, Dynamos v ZPC Kariba, Bikita Minerals v CAPS United, Chicken Inn v Yadah

Competition Dates

Preliminary Round: 7 August; First Round:17-18 August; Quarter Final: 21-22 September; Semi Final:26-27 October; Final: 30 November.


