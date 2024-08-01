Granddad (78) 'sexually attacks' granddaughter

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 78-year-old man from Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province, has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old granddaughter.The elderly man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Filabusi Magistrate Lerato Nyathi, pleading not guilty to the rape charges. Represented by lawyer Task Vhiki, the accused claimed that he had merely sent his granddaughter away after she came home late and that a neighbor influenced her to falsely accuse him of rape.The court heard that the assaults allegedly occurred from May to July this year, with the man reportedly entering his granddaughter's room at night and fondling her. The abuse was reportedly discovered when the victim confided in her employer while seeking work in a nearby village, leading to his arrest.The accused has been granted bail with conditions to avoid interfering with state witnesses, report to the police bi-weekly, and remain at his provided address. He is scheduled to appear at the Gwanda regional court on August 5.