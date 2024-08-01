Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Granddad (78) 'sexually attacks' granddaughter

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 78-year-old man from Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province, has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old granddaughter.

The elderly man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Filabusi Magistrate Lerato Nyathi, pleading not guilty to the rape charges. Represented by lawyer Task Vhiki, the accused claimed that he had merely sent his granddaughter away after she came home late and that a neighbor influenced her to falsely accuse him of rape.
The court heard that the assaults allegedly occurred from May to July this year, with the man reportedly entering his granddaughter's room at night and fondling her. The abuse was reportedly discovered when the victim confided in her employer while seeking work in a nearby village, leading to his arrest.

The accused has been granted bail with conditions to avoid interfering with state witnesses, report to the police bi-weekly, and remain at his provided address. He is scheduled to appear at the Gwanda regional court on August 5.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Rape, #Court, #Granddad

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt commits to continue road rehab

12 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa should know that demonstrations at international events are nothing new

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Stop the Victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, she is a black African

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Kamala Harris only recently turned black

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

SA Home Affairs to clamp down on visa corruption

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Dynamos in a failed transfer window

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa's lawyer reports Zimbabwe army commander to Sadc

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosa wasting state resources in its fight for MK'

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

'Zimbabwe ready to thwart all sponsored demos'

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

America 'fugitive' diplomat shielded from Zimbabwe prosecution

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zifa hunt for Warriors coach's assistants

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tongue twisting Sizinda Township slang!

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Khama Billiat tipped to break 14-year record

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Inconsistency costing Bosso

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Charamba out

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Bulawayo boy sets new national record at the Olympics

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe to take strict action against opposition activists

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Witness exonerates jailed CCC activists

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimra faces significant debt

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Man jailed for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe bolsters security at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

BCC councillors fret over fire tender, ambulance shortages

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda villagers pool resources to rehabilitate road

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Chiwenga endorsement message

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Coltart courts police over illegal mining

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa must brace itself for a messy implosion

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga develops Primary School from wife's village

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

NRZ Main Station to become cross-border bus hub

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Rape accused acquitted

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa will regret expelling Jacob Zuma

17 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mbalula vows to suppress those behind talks of removing Ramaphosa

17 hrs ago | 823 Views

Bulawayo fire brigade lets family down, as US$350 000 home goes up in smoke

17 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Job Sikhala-led group calls for protests during upcoming SADC Summit

18 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops water supply to western suburbs

18 hrs ago | 740 Views

Chibuku Cup Draw

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chimombe distances himself from Mpofu's company

18 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Former MDC A legislator sets dogs on a neighbor's cow

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

Ex-CCC senator arrested

19 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes top 100 most reputable Africans list again

19 hrs ago | 531 Views

Ex-minister detained in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1697 Views

InDrive drivers cry foul over low fares in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 752 Views

Kariba MP, 12 others arrested in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

01 Aug 2024 at 09:22hrs | 782 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

01 Aug 2024 at 09:21hrs | 726 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

01 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 281 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

01 Aug 2024 at 09:18hrs | 349 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

01 Aug 2024 at 09:15hrs | 351 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

01 Aug 2024 at 09:13hrs | 5931 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

01 Aug 2024 at 09:12hrs | 305 Views