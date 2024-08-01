Latest News Editor's Choice


Zifa hunt for Warriors coach's assistants

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Several top local coaches have endorsed the appointment of Michael Nees as the new Zimbabwe national football team coach, citing his potential to elevate the game in Zimbabwe.

Nees, a 57-year-old German with extensive coaching experience and qualifications, was announced on Tuesday as the new Warriors head coach, marking the first substantive appointment since Zdravko Logarusic's departure two years ago.
Despite some local support for a domestic coach, many Premier Soccer League coaches believe Nees will bring valuable expertise. TelOne coach Herbert Maruwa emphasized the need for local support and collaboration with Nees, while Arenel Movers' Philani "Beefy" Ncube suggested that Zimbabwean coaches should learn from him, proposing Taurai Mangwiro as a potential assistant.

Nees holds a UEFA Pro Licence and an M.A. in Sports Science from the University of Heidelberg. His 25-year career includes elite coaching roles across CAF, UEFA, and AFC. He will be expected to lead the Warriors in upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and work on improving their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Hwange coach Rodwell Dhlakama highlighted the benefits of Nees' appointment, such as new strategies and cultural exchange, which could enhance Zimbabwean football and coaching infrastructure. Nees himself expressed confidence in turning around the Warriors' fortunes and achieving significant results in international competitions.

