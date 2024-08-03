Latest News Editor's Choice


Sadc summit preparations complete

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Preparations for the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, including infrastructure projects like road rehabilitation and the upgrading of accommodation and conferencing facilities, are complete. The first meeting of senior officials will commence on Thursday.

All road rehabilitation work is finished, with contractors set to demobilize their equipment. The government has secured over 20 executive suites in top-tier hotels to accommodate the 15 Heads of State and other high-level officials from SADC, the African Union, and the African Development Bank.

Six of the 18 new state-of-the-art villas in Mt Hampden will be completed this week, with final touches like electrical fittings, water connections, furnishings, and landscaping being finalized. The new Parliament building, which will serve as the main venue, is ready to host the summit.

The successful hosting of the SADC Industrialisation Week last week served as a test run for the summit facilities.

Deputy Chief Secretary and National Coordinator for Flagship Programmes and Projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Engineer Amos Marawa, confirmed that all infrastructure development work is complete.

A new VVIP State Pavilion at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport will be commissioned by President Mnangagwa soon.

Over 20 executive suites have been secured across Rainbow Towers, Hyatt Regency, and Monomotapa hotels to accommodate the high-level dignitaries.

Roadworks are set for completion today, with contractors focusing on final touches like beautification, street lighting, and constructing pavements this week.

The extensive road rehabilitation has significantly reduced travel time between Harare and Mt Hampden.

Construction of 12 villas in Mt Hampden is nearing completion, with six already enclosed and internal fittings underway. These villas will be showcased to delegates.

Access roads to the villas are completed, with ongoing landscaping and car park development. Some villas are expected to be finished by the end of this week, with others by September.

The Senior Officials and Finance Committee meeting starts on Thursday at the new Parliament building, followed by the Council of Ministers meeting, the SADC Organ Troika Ministerial Committee, and the SADC Organ Troika Summit, culminating in the Heads of State and Government Summit on August 17.


Source - The Sunday Mail

