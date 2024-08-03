Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Olympian Cyprianos comes home

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo's Stingrays Swimming Academy has organized a welcome ceremony for Denilson Cyprianos, the Zimbabwean swimmer who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 
Cyprianos, who finished sixth in the men’s 200m backstroke Heat One with a personal best time of 2:01.91, did not advance to the semi-finals. Despite his impressive performance, he fell short of progressing further.
The welcome ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 15:35 hrs at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport, where Cyprianos will arrive aboard Air Link. The Stingrays Swimming Academy has invited all affiliated clubs and swimmers to attend the event, requesting guests to arrive before 3pm.

Cyprianos, who was part of a seven-athlete Zimbabwean team in Paris, joined Paige Van Der Weisthuizen, who was eliminated earlier in the women’s category. 
Cyprianos expressed satisfaction with his personal best and his Olympic debut, viewing it as part of his journey and looking forward to future opportunities. 
The rest of the Zimbabwean contingent included a female swimmer, three track and field competitors, a marathon runner, and a rower.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Zimbabwe politician arrested for 2019 anti-government protests

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

No demos during SADC Summit, begs Muzorewa

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa ally summoned to police station

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa's 2028 retirement mask falls off

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Ex-CCC organizer jailed 36 months

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF threatened by CCC activities in its strongholds

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man stabs ex-lover over US$40

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man assaults peacemaker

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

SA truck intercepted with cigarettes contraband at border

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe changes name

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Trio fatally attacks friend with broken beer bottle

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bosso team bus breaks down en route to Chegutu

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Man steals neighbours' cow, wife helps him slaughter it

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Gunshots at mine grab

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

China plays key role in Zimbabwe's path to industrialisation

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume charged over CCC's June 16 event

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Guvamatanga faces censure over outburst

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Ex-CCC candidate arrested in 'bizarre' case

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Gold panner caught raping mental patient

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Virtual sittings commence at Bulawayo magistrates' courts

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Revenue shortfall hits Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

National Hero 'Jack Mpofu' burial tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Enos Nkala widow gets peace order

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Sadc summit preparations complete

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Fortune hunters invade Chiefs' courts

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Grobbelaar fumes at ZIFA's stupid decision

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe's sprint star in good spirits

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Customers cry foul as airtime mysteriously disappears

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Former UZ lecturer assists underprivileged students

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Venezuela's Maduro

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Road rehab shifts to suburbs

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe police bolster deployments ahead of summit

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Cyprianos sets new national record

5 hrs ago | 14 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean cattle rancher shatters auction records in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Fake Zimbabwe nurse carries out 4 operations

03 Aug 2024 at 16:23hrs | 2025 Views

Violent Zanu-PF youth chairman gets 2-year-jail sentence

03 Aug 2024 at 15:55hrs | 816 Views

Hate attacks on Zimbabwe magistrates condemned

03 Aug 2024 at 15:55hrs | 993 Views

SADC Summit brings problems for Zimbabwe vendors

03 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 786 Views

Zanu-PF wields axe on young MPs

03 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 1292 Views

Chief Bango protects his supper, threatens villager over Gukurahundi petition

03 Aug 2024 at 13:13hrs | 1105 Views

ANC's white coalition partner demands change of SADC Summit venue

03 Aug 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1287 Views

Police disrupt Chinhoyi CCC MP's birthday bash

03 Aug 2024 at 13:12hrs | 391 Views

Clergy urges Mnangagwa to stick to presidential term limit

03 Aug 2024 at 13:11hrs | 335 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for Sadc payments platform

03 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 367 Views

Zimbabweans flock to American cruise ship industry

03 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 1097 Views

Sadc indaba puts Zimbabwe electoral dispute on the back burner

03 Aug 2024 at 13:04hrs | 439 Views

ZiG uncertainties to frustrate GDP forecasts

03 Aug 2024 at 12:57hrs | 156 Views

Zimbabwe white farmers reject 'bad deal'

03 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 1047 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 30th in budget survey

03 Aug 2024 at 12:55hrs | 109 Views