Olympian Cyprianos comes home

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo's Stingrays Swimming Academy has organized a welcome ceremony for Denilson Cyprianos, the Zimbabwean swimmer who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.Cyprianos, who finished sixth in the men’s 200m backstroke Heat One with a personal best time of 2:01.91, did not advance to the semi-finals. Despite his impressive performance, he fell short of progressing further.The welcome ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 15:35 hrs at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport, where Cyprianos will arrive aboard Air Link. The Stingrays Swimming Academy has invited all affiliated clubs and swimmers to attend the event, requesting guests to arrive before 3pm.Cyprianos, who was part of a seven-athlete Zimbabwean team in Paris, joined Paige Van Der Weisthuizen, who was eliminated earlier in the women’s category.Cyprianos expressed satisfaction with his personal best and his Olympic debut, viewing it as part of his journey and looking forward to future opportunities.The rest of the Zimbabwean contingent included a female swimmer, three track and field competitors, a marathon runner, and a rower.