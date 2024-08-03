Enos Nkala widow gets peace order

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Last week, the legal dispute over Mbalabala Properties took a new turn when the Esigodini Magistrates Court granted a peace order to Thandiwe Nkala, widow of the late nationalist and National Hero Enos Nkala. Mrs. Nkala, who is the director of Mbalabala Properties, sought the order due to harassment and threats from a group of 13 individuals claiming ownership of the business premises.Mrs. Nkala applied for the peace order against nine new respondents - Elizabeth Moyo, Sipho Ncube, Johns Nkomo, Phuza Nyoni, Malaki Mpofu, Floyd Maphosa, Plaxen Moyo, Sipho Masuku, and Maxwell Khumalo - bringing the total number of respondents to 13, including four who appeared in court the previous week. She stated that these individuals were disturbing her peace at the business premises and threatening her and her tenants.The court issued a peace order prohibiting the respondents from threatening, insulting, or harassing Mrs. Nkala, and ordered them to maintain peace towards her. Mrs. Nkala also mentioned that some of the respondents were her tenants, whom she planned to evict for non-payment of rent. However, the court advised her to seek a separate eviction order for this matter.Sources revealed that the respondents had informed the tenants that they were the new owners and that rent should be paid to them, prompting Mrs. Nkala's application for the peace order.Earlier in March, Mrs. Nkala had faced a different issue when a tenant, Dr. Jimmy Gazi, who had been renting the premises since 2006, allegedly destroyed the property after losing a lengthy legal battle over its ownership. The property, located along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway, included a service station, restaurant, and ablution facilities.