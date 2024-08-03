National Hero 'Jack Mpofu' burial tomorrow

News / Local

Makhethi Ndebele, a late National Hero and former member of the ZPRA High Command known as Jack Mpofu, will be buried tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, with President Mnangagwa presiding over the ceremony.The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has invited citizens to attend the burial, which will honor Ndebele following his conferment of National Hero status. Yesterday, his body was taken to his home in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, and today, it will be transported to his homestead in Mzila Village, Mangwe District for a church service and final respects. The body will then return to Cowdray Park before being airlifted to Harare for burial.Relatives have expressed gratitude for the National Hero status, reflecting on Ndebele's significant contributions to the liberation struggle. His daughter, Ms. Susan Ndebele, described him as candid and compassionate, while family representative Colonel (Rtd) Bukhosi Hadebe praised the recognition of Ndebele's sacrifices for the country.Ndebele, born on June 6, 1942, in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province, was educated locally and worked as a pegger before joining the armed struggle in 1967. He received training in Tanzania and was a key figure in the fight for Zimbabwe's independence. He witnessed significant events, including the death of ZPRA Commander Gen Alfred Nikita Mangena in 1978.