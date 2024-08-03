Virtual sittings commence at Bulawayo magistrates' courts

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo Magistrates' Court has begun conducting virtual court sessions, aligning with a national shift towards digital judicial processes.Launched by Chief Justice Luke Malaba in 2022, the initiative aims to enhance efficiency and reduce costs as part of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) developed by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).The virtual court setup at Bulawayo's Tredgold Building includes advanced equipment such as 55-inch TVs, desktop computers, swivel cameras, and dedicated fiber links for reliable internet connectivity. This system is particularly beneficial for handling remand cases, allowing inmates to participate in court proceedings from prison without physical transfer, thus saving costs and time.The virtual court platform has been installed in all provincial centres across the country. It enables efficient trial management and remote participation for both court officials and the public, facilitating better access to justice and streamlined court operations.