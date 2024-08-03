Gold panner caught raping mental patient

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a distressing incident in a Mount Darwin village, James Museredza, a 38-year-old artisanal miner from Kandeya, was caught in the act of raping a mentally impaired woman who has both hearing and speech disabilities.On February 16, Museredza had offered to assist the victim by carrying her water buckets from a borehole, but instead, he led her through a bushy area where he assaulted her.The attack was witnessed by a young boy who quickly ran back to the borehole to alert other villagers.The villagers responded swiftly and confronted Museredza as he was assaulting the victim. They then detained him and handed him over to the police, ensuring that justice could be pursued.Museredza faced legal repercussions for his crime and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Bindura regional magistrate Elisha Singano. This case highlights the critical role of community vigilance in addressing and preventing such grievous acts.