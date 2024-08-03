Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-CCC candidate arrested in 'bizarre' case

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Police have arrested Tineyi Munetsi, a former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate from the August 2023 elections, for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration five years ago.

Munetsi, who contested as a parliamentary candidate, is charged under section 36 of the Criminal Code related to the January 2019 anti-government protests.

This arrest is seen as part of a broader crackdown on government opponents, described as increasingly severe by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Munetsi, formerly a coordinator for the pressure group Tajamuka, was previously summoned by the Harare Central Police in July 2019 after Tajamuka's call for a national shutdown.

The crackdown has intensified with over 100 opposition and civil society activists detained across Harare, Mutare, and Kariba. The arrests are reportedly linked to fears of planned protests during the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Harare.

Additionally, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor, has expressed disappointment over the recent arrest and alleged torture of four activists - Vusumuzi Moyo, Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, and Robson Chere.

These activists, detained on a flight to Victoria Falls, faced severe mistreatment and were charged with disorderly conduct following their participation in a peaceful protest. Lawlor has called for their immediate release and an investigation into the allegations of torture.


Source - newsday
