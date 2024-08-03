Guvamatanga faces censure over outburst

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) plans to summon Finance and Economic Development Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga to Parliament over his criticism of the recent auditor general's report.PAC chair Charlton Hwende stated that Guvamatanga's comments, which challenged the report's findings on corruption and undelivered goods, were an attempt to undermine the Office of the Auditor General (OAG).Hwende emphasized that Guvamatanga's remarks should be addressed as they potentially interfere with the OAG's constitutional responsibilities.The 2023 auditor general's report, led by Acting Auditor General Rheah Kujinga, revealed significant issues within government ministries and state entities, including non-delivery of goods despite payments.Guvamatanga criticized the report for being misleading and failing to clarify ongoing government actions regarding these issues.Transparency International Zimbabwe's Tafadzwa Chikumbu supported the need for respecting the OAG's role in ensuring accountability and expressed concern that Guvamatanga's remarks might discourage adherence to audit recommendations.Parliamentarians have called for stronger powers to enforce penalties on public officials and ensure accountability. They stressed the importance of empowering the PAC to address misconduct and protect public resources effectively.The discussion underscored the need for a robust framework to address issues identified in audit reports and ensure compliance with financial management systems.