Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jacob Ngarivhume charged over CCC's June 16 event

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume appeared in court yesterday facing charges related to a June 16 incident where 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were arrested.

Ngarivhume, who was arrested in Mutare and transferred to Harare, is charged alongside Kelvin Gonde with participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct.

Magistrate Ruth Moyo has remanded them in custody until August 7 for a bail hearing. Their lawyers argue that the arrest violated legal procedures and have challenged Ngarivhume's remand status.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu alleged that Ngarivhume and Gonde were involved in a riotous gathering at CCC leader Jameson Timba's house, where police encountered a crowd throwing stones, injuring two officers and damaging a vehicle. The prosecution claims evidence and witnesses will link the accused to these activities. The value of the damaged vehicle was noted as US$250.

In related developments, the Harare magistrates court canceled a warrant for Zimbabwe National Students Union president Emmanuel Stima, who had been arrested for missing a court appearance.

The recent crackdown on opposition and civil society activists, including charges dating back to 2019, is seen as part of broader concerns about potential demonstrations during the upcoming Southern African Development Community summit in Harare.

Source - newsday
More on: #Ngarivhume, #CCC, #Court

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Zimbabwe politician arrested for 2019 anti-government protests

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

No demos during SADC Summit, begs Muzorewa

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa ally summoned to police station

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa's 2028 retirement mask falls off

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Ex-CCC organizer jailed 36 months

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF threatened by CCC activities in its strongholds

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man stabs ex-lover over US$40

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man assaults peacemaker

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

SA truck intercepted with cigarettes contraband at border

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe changes name

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Trio fatally attacks friend with broken beer bottle

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bosso team bus breaks down en route to Chegutu

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man steals neighbours' cow, wife helps him slaughter it

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Gunshots at mine grab

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

China plays key role in Zimbabwe's path to industrialisation

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Guvamatanga faces censure over outburst

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Ex-CCC candidate arrested in 'bizarre' case

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Gold panner caught raping mental patient

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Virtual sittings commence at Bulawayo magistrates' courts

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Revenue shortfall hits Bulawayo City Council

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

National Hero 'Jack Mpofu' burial tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Enos Nkala widow gets peace order

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Olympian Cyprianos comes home

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Sadc summit preparations complete

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Fortune hunters invade Chiefs' courts

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Grobbelaar fumes at ZIFA's stupid decision

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe's sprint star in good spirits

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Customers cry foul as airtime mysteriously disappears

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Former UZ lecturer assists underprivileged students

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Venezuela's Maduro

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Road rehab shifts to suburbs

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe police bolster deployments ahead of summit

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Cyprianos sets new national record

5 hrs ago | 17 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean cattle rancher shatters auction records in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Fake Zimbabwe nurse carries out 4 operations

03 Aug 2024 at 16:23hrs | 2035 Views

Violent Zanu-PF youth chairman gets 2-year-jail sentence

03 Aug 2024 at 15:55hrs | 817 Views

Hate attacks on Zimbabwe magistrates condemned

03 Aug 2024 at 15:55hrs | 996 Views

SADC Summit brings problems for Zimbabwe vendors

03 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 788 Views

Zanu-PF wields axe on young MPs

03 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 1300 Views

Chief Bango protects his supper, threatens villager over Gukurahundi petition

03 Aug 2024 at 13:13hrs | 1106 Views

ANC's white coalition partner demands change of SADC Summit venue

03 Aug 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1296 Views

Police disrupt Chinhoyi CCC MP's birthday bash

03 Aug 2024 at 13:12hrs | 393 Views

Clergy urges Mnangagwa to stick to presidential term limit

03 Aug 2024 at 13:11hrs | 335 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for Sadc payments platform

03 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 367 Views

Zimbabweans flock to American cruise ship industry

03 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 1102 Views

Sadc indaba puts Zimbabwe electoral dispute on the back burner

03 Aug 2024 at 13:04hrs | 440 Views

ZiG uncertainties to frustrate GDP forecasts

03 Aug 2024 at 12:57hrs | 156 Views

Zimbabwe white farmers reject 'bad deal'

03 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 1047 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 30th in budget survey

03 Aug 2024 at 12:55hrs | 109 Views