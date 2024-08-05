Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe seeks high-net-worth partners for startups fund

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Deputy Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister David Mnangagwa has announced that the Treasury is seeking strategic alliances with high-net-worth individuals to operationalize the National Venture Capital Fund (NVCF), established in 2021 to support startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Despite its establishment, the NVCF has remained dormant due to a lack of government resources.

Venture capital funds typically provide capital to early-stage, high-potential startups in exchange for equity. Addressing entrepreneurs' concerns at the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week in Harare, Mnangagwa highlighted the need for startups to expand their ideas and businesses. He attributed the NVCF's inactivity to the absence of a CEO with private sector experience but noted that this issue is being addressed.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's 2022 MSME survey estimated the informal sector's annual turnover at US$14.2 billion, with US$8.6 billion in GDP and US$2.5 billion in unbanked cash. Given the government's current inability to fully fund venture capital, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of forming alliances with venture capitalists and asset managers.

The National Venture Capital Company is exempt from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act, enabling it to operate competitively and partner with entrepreneurship drivers. The government is also committed to supporting MSMEs' participation in capital markets and creating a financial architecture that serves the government, people, and business community.

Mnangagwa acknowledged an information gap regarding opportunities for small businesses and individuals in capital markets, including exchange-traded funds, C-Trade, and real estate investment trusts. He urged the Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to educate citizens about these opportunities, highlighting the C-Trade platform that allows young people to participate in the stock exchange via their phones.

McLean Sibanda, managing director of Bigen Global, stressed the need for policies promoting innovation and SME growth. He distinguished between SMEs and startups, emphasizing that startups leverage technology and innovative practices under conditions of extreme uncertainty. Sibanda called for a regulatory environment that supports startups and SMEs, suggesting funding instruments like gap funding, R&D incentives, and supply enterprise development to enhance market access and R&D investment.

Source - newsday

Must Read

NEC members disagreed with Cyril Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Foreign tourist arrested in Zimbabwe for spreading 'falsehoods'

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Divisions rock Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Calls grow louder for Mnangagwa to extend incumbency beyond 2028

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mzembi warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa scores an own goal

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

South Africa will not isolate Zimbabwe despite DA and Maimane's call

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Australia for smuggling drugs

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zanu-PF youth league will not betray Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Woman threatens BCC with court action

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe police beef up security ahead of Sadc summit

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Parly petitioned over ancestry constitutional recognition

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Reconciling nationality and the rainbow nation idea

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mthwakazi tells people's chiefs to withdraw from Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean brothers nabbed over drugs in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chinese firm launches products in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo giants complete double over Pirates

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Charamba's son braces for 200m heats

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

'US diplomat killed a Zimbabwean dream'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

ZACC seeks new commissioners

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ctitembwe shock Mapeza

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Fading Harare dwarfs falter against Bulawayo Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe politician arrested for 2019 anti-government protests

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

No demos during SADC Summit, begs Muzorewa

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Chamisa ally summoned to police station

17 hrs ago | 990 Views

Mnangagwa's 2028 retirement mask falls off

17 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Ex-CCC organizer jailed 36 months

17 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zanu-PF threatened by CCC activities in its strongholds

17 hrs ago | 550 Views

Man stabs ex-lover over US$40

18 hrs ago | 390 Views

Man assaults peacemaker

18 hrs ago | 115 Views

SA truck intercepted with cigarettes contraband at border

18 hrs ago | 248 Views

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe changes name

18 hrs ago | 864 Views

Trio fatally attacks friend with broken beer bottle

18 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bosso team bus breaks down en route to Chegutu

18 hrs ago | 330 Views

Man steals neighbours' cow, wife helps him slaughter it

18 hrs ago | 318 Views

Gunshots at mine grab

18 hrs ago | 224 Views

China plays key role in Zimbabwe's path to industrialisation

18 hrs ago | 124 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume charged over CCC's June 16 event

19 hrs ago | 300 Views

Guvamatanga faces censure over outburst

19 hrs ago | 879 Views

Ex-CCC candidate arrested in 'bizarre' case

19 hrs ago | 218 Views

Gold panner caught raping mental patient

19 hrs ago | 123 Views

Virtual sittings commence at Bulawayo magistrates' courts

19 hrs ago | 40 Views

Revenue shortfall hits Bulawayo City Council

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

National Hero 'Jack Mpofu' burial tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 112 Views

Enos Nkala widow gets peace order

19 hrs ago | 437 Views

Olympian Cyprianos comes home

19 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sadc summit preparations complete

19 hrs ago | 109 Views

Fortune hunters invade Chiefs' courts

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Grobbelaar fumes at ZIFA's stupid decision

19 hrs ago | 386 Views