Parly petitioned over ancestry constitutional recognition

The Hweva Association, an organization advocating for African traditional religion, has petitioned Parliament to amend the Zimbabwean Constitution to explicitly include and honor ancestors and ancestral spirits.The petition, dated April 16, was addressed to Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda and emphasizes the need to enshrine the cultural and spiritual significance of ancestry in the constitutional text.Vice-president Vusi Nyamazana stated that recognizing ancestors would honor a crucial aspect of Zimbabwean culture and promote national unity by celebrating diverse traditions. He argued that the current Constitution disproportionately favors foreign cultures and disregards the contributions and guidance of ancestors, who played a significant role in Zimbabwe's history and struggles.Nyamazana criticized the historical marginalization of African traditional religion and its exclusion from the Constitution, which he believes undermines its role in nation-building and socio-political development. He highlighted the negative impact of colonial missionary influence on traditional beliefs and called for equitable recognition and rights for African Traditional Religion adherents.