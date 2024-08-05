Zimbabwe police beef up security ahead of Sadc summit

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have increased security in Harare by deploying officers from other provinces in preparation for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit on August 17 and 18. This measure is part of efforts to ensure a secure environment for the summit, following concerns over potential protests by human rights activists and opposition parties.In addition to the deployment, street urchins have been removed from central Harare to enhance the city’s image as safe and clean. Police sources confirm that officers from across the country have been sent to Harare, with new uniforms issued to create a positive impression.Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the increased presence and uniform changes are routine and part of standard security measures, rather than specifically related to the summit. The deployment coincides with a broader government crackdown on human rights activists and opposition figures, resulting in over 100 arrests in the past three months.