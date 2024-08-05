Woman threatens BCC with court action

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo resident, Audrey Dlodlo, is contemplating legal action against the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to force the removal of a problematic sewer line from her yard. The sewer line has caused frequent flooding, discomfort for her family, and a risk of water-borne diseases. Dlodlo has faced delays in response from the council, with the latest sewer burst occurring last week and BCC plumbers yet to address the issue.Dlodlo, who lives on Beit Avenue in North End, reported that sewer bursts have been a recurring problem, exacerbated by recent water rationing. She has been left waiting for repairs, and when workers do respond, they reportedly request extra payments.Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has acknowledged the issue and promised to review images sent to him. Meanwhile, a city official assured that the sewer team would follow up on the complaint, but no action has been taken regarding allegations of corruption among the plumbers.