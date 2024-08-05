Zanu-PF youth league will not betray Mnangagwa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF youth league secretary Tino Machakaire has affirmed that the youth league will not betray President Emmerson Mnangagwa and will continue to support him, even as his term is set to end in 2028. Machakaire emphasized their commitment to Mnangagwa amid speculation about his potential successors and internal party conflicts.Machakaire criticized those who, after benefiting from Mnangagwa's support, turn against him, and reiterated the youth league's loyalty. He highlighted that slogans advocating for Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 are gaining traction, and he pledged ongoing support for Mnangagwa's presidency.The push for Mnangagwa's extended tenure has sparked significant infighting within the party, especially from factions loyal to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is rumored to be Mnangagwa's intended successor. Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has denied any such agreement.Machakaire praised Kudzai Chipanga, a former Zanu-PF youth league secretary known for his loyalty to past leaders, including Robert Mugabe, and his support for Mnangagwa. Despite past political turbulence, including being fired and later readmitted to Zanu-PF, Chipanga's loyalty is celebrated by Machakaire as a model for party members.Machakaire's remarks underscore the ongoing tension and loyalty struggles within ZANU-PF as they navigate future leadership dynamics.