South African beauty contestant faces xenophobic backlash over Nigerian heritage

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Chidimma Adetshina, a 23-year-old law student from Soweto, has recently found herself at the epicentre of a heated national debate, exposing a persistent strain of xenophobia within South African society. As one of the contestants for the Miss South Africa title, Adetshina, whose father is Nigerian, has faced relentless online abuse and interrogation regarding her legitimacy to compete and represent the country on a global stage.Since her announcement as a contestant on 1 July, Adetshina's nationality has been under constant scrutiny. The controversy intensified after a video of her celebrating with Nigerian relatives went viral, prompting accusations of her favouring Nigeria over South Africa. Despite being born in Soweto and currently residing in Cape Town, her right to compete has been questioned incessantly.Adetshina, in an interview with the Sowetan SMag, expressed her distress over the situation. "I accept criticism," she stated. "But it's just a matter of you trying so hard to represent a country, and you wear it with so much pride and so much grace, and the people that you're representing are not even in support of you." She added, "I'm still finding my feet as to how do I go about [it]. Not taking away from the fact that I am South African, but also understanding that I am still proudly Nigerian and I am proudly South African and just being that symbol of peace and unity."The debate over Adetshina's nationality has even drawn in politicians. Gayton McKenzie, South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, and leader of the Patriotic Alliance party, which advocates for the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, stated on a radio programme, "I have to go and investigate. It would be a travesty for this country to be represented globally by someone who identifies more with Nigeria than South Africa, but I made it clear that I hadn't made up my mind." McKenzie, a self-described reformed bank robber, added to the controversy by suggesting that the investigation was necessary to ascertain Adetshina's loyalty and identity.The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a leftwing political party, condemned the vitriol aimed at Adetshina, attributing it to a "continued colonised mindset among many South Africans." The EFF highlighted that white and Asian former Miss South Africa contestants with foreign parents had not faced the same "Afrophobic" scrutiny. This double standard, the EFF argues, underscores the racial and xenophobic biases still prevalent in South African society.The intense backlash against Adetshina is a stark reminder of the underlying divisions that still plague South African society. These divisions are deeply rooted in the country's apartheid history, which systematically promoted ethnic segregation and created a legacy of distrust among various black communities. Under apartheid, a system of institutionalised racial segregation and discrimination, black South Africans were divided and ruled based on ethnic lines to weaken unified resistance to the regime. This history has contributed to a lingering sentiment of xenophobia, particularly towards immigrants from other African nations.The apartheid government employed numerous tactics to foster divisions among black South Africans. One notable strategy was the creation of "homelands" or Bantustans, which were intended to be independent states for different ethnic groups. This policy aimed to strip black South Africans of their citizenship and relegate them to isolated, underdeveloped regions based on ethnic identity. By doing so, the apartheid regime sought to fragment black resistance and maintain control. This policy resulted in forced removals and the destruction of communities, further entrenching ethnic divisions.The apartheid regime also exploited ethnic tensions through the "divide and rule" strategy, exemplified by the manipulation of rivalries between groups such as the Zulu and Xhosa. The government covertly supported Inkatha, a Zulu nationalist movement led by Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in its violent clashes with the African National Congress (ANC), predominantly supported by Xhosa. This exacerbated ethnic conflicts, leading to significant bloodshed and mistrust among black communities, which has had long-lasting repercussions.The xenophobia faced by Adetshina is part of a broader pattern of hostility towards African immigrants in South Africa. In recent years, South Africa has witnessed a resurgence of anti-immigrant sentiment, fuelled by chronic economic issues such as high unemployment and rampant violent crime. More than 40% of adults are unemployed, creating a fertile ground for xenophobic movements like Operation Dudula. Founded in 2021, Operation Dudula, which means "push away" or "drive back" in Zulu, has targeted people suspected of being foreign drug dealers and businesses employing non-South Africans. The movement has gained traction in several communities, often resulting in violent clashes and the displacement of immigrant families.The historical context of these tensions can be traced back to the apartheid era, when the South African government implemented policies that fostered division and mistrust among different ethnic groups. The apartheid regime's divide-and-rule strategy aimed to weaken the potential for unified resistance by segregating communities and fostering a sense of competition and animosity. This legacy of division has endured, manifesting in contemporary xenophobic attitudes and actions against immigrants from other African countries.Adetshina's ordeal encapsulates the broader struggle of identity and belonging faced by many South Africans of diverse backgrounds. Her declaration of pride in both her Nigerian and South African heritage, and her aspiration to symbolise peace and unity, reflects a vision for a more inclusive society. However, the ongoing backlash highlights the challenges in overcoming historical prejudices and fostering true national unity.As South Africa grapples with its complex socio-economic issues, the experience of Chidimma Adetshina serves as a poignant illustration of the nation's enduring struggle with the ghosts of its apartheid past and the divisive sentiments it continues to harbour. The xenophobic backlash she faces not only underscores the deep-seated prejudices that persist within South African society but also calls into question the nation's progress towards a truly inclusive and united identity.Adetshina's resilience in the face of such adversity is commendable. By continuing to assert her dual heritage and embracing both her Nigerian and South African identities, she challenges the narrow definitions of nationality and belonging that have long plagued South African discourse. Her journey, though fraught with challenges, is a testament to the possibility of bridging divides and fostering a more inclusive and accepting society.In conclusion, Chidimma Adetshina's experience as a Miss South Africa contestant is a microcosm of the broader socio-political challenges facing South Africa today. It highlights the enduring impact of apartheid-era divisions and the ongoing struggle to achieve true national unity. As South Africa continues to navigate its complex identity, the voices and experiences of individuals like Adetshina will be crucial in shaping a more inclusive and equitable future.