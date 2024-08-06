Mnangagwa swears in qethu Minister

News / Local

by Staff reporter

On Tuesday morning, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reinstated and swore in Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development.Sibanda was previously dismissed for performing tasks that should have been handled by officials in the primary education ministry, specifically to protect the constitutional and human rights of children to be taught in their mother tongue across the country. As an MP for Bubi, Sibanda took it upon himself to remove an Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher who could not speak the local language from his constituency.Alongside Sibanda, President Mnangagwa also swore in new Commissioners for the Zimbabwe Land Commission and the Commission of Inquiry into the Governance of the City of Harare."This morning, His Excellency President @edmnangagwa sworn in the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development, Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda, and Commissioners to the following boards, Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe - Commission of Inquiry into the Governance of City of Harare and Dr Rosemary Tsitsi Choruma - Zimbabwe Land Commission and Sukai Tongogara- Zimbabwe Land Commission," read a post on X by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.