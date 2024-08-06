Mnangagwa buried a hero who was forgotten while he lived

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Makhethi Ndebele, better known as Jack Mpofu, was a towering figure in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.He passed away on July 27, 2024, at his home in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, at the age of 82. His death serves as a tragic reminder of how a nation can neglect the heroes who fought for its freedom.Born in 1942 in Mangwe District under Chief Tshitshi, Jack Mpofu was a pioneer. He joined the fight for Zimbabwe's independence at a young age, travelling to Tanzania in 1967 to train at Morogoro Camp. There, he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow revolutionaries like Ambrose Mutinhiri and Nikita Mangena, under the guidance of the legendary commander Albert Nxele.Mpofu's dedication to the cause was unwavering. He returned to Zimbabwe, working at Mwembeshi Military Camp alongside prominent figures like James Chikerema, George Nyandoro, and Jaison Ziyaphapha Moyo. His commitment to the fight led him to Russia for further military training.In 1978, he was with Nikita Mangena when the esteemed ZPRA commander was tragically killed in a landmine attack. Mpofu was injured in the blast and sent to Czechoslovakia for treatment.His life was a testament to dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment. He instructed some of Zimbabwe's most prominent military leaders, including the current Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief Valerio Sibanda. He also served as an instructor in Tanzania, shaping the future of the country's military.However, despite his immense contributions, Ndebele's passing was met with a hollow recognition from the government, a posthumous award of national hero status that felt more like an attempt to quell criticism than a genuine expression of gratitude. While he was declared a national hero and granted a state funeral, the truth is that he was largely ignored during his lifetime. His sacrifices, his heroism, were forgotten.It was only after CITE conducted in-depth interviews with him that he received a Toyota GD6 vehicle from the government—a meagre recognition for a man who dedicated his life to securing Zimbabwe's freedom.While others, particularly those from the ZANLA regiment, enjoyed top-class hospitals and were flown to China, India, and Singapore, Jack Mpofu died at home.The irony of his passing is painful. His body was adorned with an expensive gold-coated casket, but the fact remains: He was neglected by his comrades in charge of Zimbabwe's affairs. The government's belated recognition and the lavish funeral felt more like a performative act than a genuine attempt to honour a hero.War Veterans Minister Monica Mavhunga said the government is doing its best to take care of war heroes, although the reality on the ground tells a different story, particularly for the ZPRA comrades."It is the wish of the government that every war hero is accorded the best healthcare services and to die in a good hospital," she stated.Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa acknowledged the persistent complaints about the poor welfare accorded to war veterans by the government. He stated that there has not been a deliberate program to look after war heroes, especially those who were retired and stayed in the countryside after the country gained its independence.In an interview with CITE at the burial of Makhethi Ndebele, Mutsvangwa was candid about the poor welfare of war veterans."There is a misnomer with regards to the war veterans' welfare that we always complain about. Some of our comrades went home after the war and there has never been a plan to look after them."This is the reason comrades like Chenjerai Hunzvi had to raise his voice here at the National Heroes Acre to say the welfare of the war veterans needed to be looked at."As the association, we will continue to call for improvement on the part of war veterans' welfare," he concluded.