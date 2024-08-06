'Chiwenga weakened to stop Mnangagwa's third term bid'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, claims that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who played a key role in the 2017 coup that removed Robert Mugabe, has been weakened and is now unable to stop President Emmerson Mnangagwa from potentially extending his rule beyond constitutional limits.During a lecture on "Security and Good Governance in Africa" at Rhodes University in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape on Monday, August 5, Malema urged Zimbabwean youth to "rise against the tyranny" of the 81-year-old Mnangagwa, who is rumored to be planning to extend his presidency beyond 2028."Chiwenga is done, he will not be anything. They used him. Chiwenga is no longer the most powerful military man in Zimbabwe now. They have weakened him," said Malema."Only the power of the youth of Zimbabwe can change the political status quo, and the Zimbabweans have to know that we are with them, including Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa...."Go and fight from there. It's high time that you take it upon yourselves to organise so that we know that at least you're also doing something," Malema continued.Mnangagwa's Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told The Daily News on Tuesday if the people of Zimbabwe want Mnangagwa to extend his rule, the Constitution will be amended."If the majority of the people are of the opinion that we need to extend President Mnangagwa's term, then the law can always be amended to suit the people's wishes. That is what democracy is all about."