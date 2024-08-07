Zimbabwe to upgrade communication network in Beitbridge and Plumtree

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government plans to upgrade communication facilities in Beitbridge and Plumtree over the next six months to address the reliance on foreign network services from South Africa and Botswana.Minister of ICT, Postal, and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, announced this during the handover of goats to the Beitbridge community under the Presidential Goats Scheme.Dr. Mavetera and Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, have been directed by President Mnangagwa to resolve mobile communication and broadcasting issues in these border towns. The upgrade aims to ensure that no one is left behind in accessing communication services.Local officials, including Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe and Senator Tambudzani Mohadi, welcomed the initiative, highlighting its importance given the current limitations in communication coverage. They expressed confidence in the government's commitment and noted improvements already made in areas like Dumba Primary School, which recently received electricity and computers.Villagers in Dumba also expressed optimism about the anticipated improvements in network coverage, which currently forces them to rely on services from South Africa.