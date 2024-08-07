Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to upgrade communication network in Beitbridge and Plumtree

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government plans to upgrade communication facilities in Beitbridge and Plumtree over the next six months to address the reliance on foreign network services from South Africa and Botswana. 

Minister of ICT, Postal, and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, announced this during the handover of goats to the Beitbridge community under the Presidential Goats Scheme.
Dr. Mavetera and Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, have been directed by President Mnangagwa to resolve mobile communication and broadcasting issues in these border towns. The upgrade aims to ensure that no one is left behind in accessing communication services.

Local officials, including Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe and Senator Tambudzani Mohadi, welcomed the initiative, highlighting its importance given the current limitations in communication coverage. They expressed confidence in the government's commitment and noted improvements already made in areas like Dumba Primary School, which recently received electricity and computers.

Villagers in Dumba also expressed optimism about the anticipated improvements in network coverage, which currently forces them to rely on services from South Africa.


Source - The Chronicle

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

We will cut your tail to protect Zim repute; Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa warns Malema and Kasukuwere

9 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Guruve hotel to host heroes gala

10 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zinwa employee jailed 9 years

10 hrs ago | 517 Views

Virtual Reality Casinos Could Be Global Entertainment Zones for People of All Nationalities

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZAS to complement rural farmers competitiveness

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Herdboy tears, assaults maid for refusing sex

10 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zimbabwe eyes foreign-based rugby players

18 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa turns to God for peaceful SADC summit

18 hrs ago | 852 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu indicted to High Court for trial

18 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mthwakazi members rounded as govt intensifies crackdown

18 hrs ago | 921 Views

BCC, stakeholders clash over car park policy

18 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Reverse passport price hike'

18 hrs ago | 618 Views

External candidates 'spoiling' Zimsec results

18 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mnangagwa's govt deploys soldiers for Sadc summit

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

Charamba, Makarawu sprint into Olympic final

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa says he is a constitutionalist

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

British Govt shows the world how to deal with rioters

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

Paris 2024: When Charamba and Makarawu will be in action today

07 Aug 2024 at 17:28hrs | 672 Views

UNICEF appoints new representative for Zimbabwe

07 Aug 2024 at 17:19hrs | 325 Views

Ngarivhume's application dismissed

07 Aug 2024 at 17:18hrs | 683 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for 100 000 HIV positive people running away from treatment

07 Aug 2024 at 17:17hrs | 1011 Views

Another car smuggler arrested in SA

07 Aug 2024 at 17:14hrs | 681 Views

Exposing Mnangagwa Sadc facade

07 Aug 2024 at 15:34hrs | 1650 Views

Harare man seeking help to locate his 2 young daughters

07 Aug 2024 at 15:05hrs | 1054 Views

Nhlanhla 'Lux' of Dudula supports Zimbabweans protesting in Pretoria

07 Aug 2024 at 15:01hrs | 791 Views

'King Munhumutapa' disrespectful to the Ndebele people

07 Aug 2024 at 14:53hrs | 880 Views

Truck runs over, kills Form 1 pupil

07 Aug 2024 at 14:52hrs | 587 Views

Zimbabwe army hands over new school in Tsholotsho

07 Aug 2024 at 14:52hrs | 308 Views

Service station in trouble for selling poor quality petrol

07 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 888 Views

Petrol and Diesel pump prices increase marginally

07 Aug 2024 at 14:25hrs | 348 Views

Zimbabwe national guilty of running romance fraud schemes in US

07 Aug 2024 at 14:12hrs | 605 Views

The countdown to the 200m semis continue

07 Aug 2024 at 14:08hrs | 137 Views

ZIFA deletes statement after Prophet Magaya threatens legal action

07 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 570 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's govt

07 Aug 2024 at 12:44hrs | 849 Views

Incumbent should not pronounce election date: Zesn

07 Aug 2024 at 12:43hrs | 352 Views

Man assaults fines officer

07 Aug 2024 at 11:30hrs | 533 Views

Zimsec June 2024 results out

07 Aug 2024 at 11:29hrs | 165 Views

5 arrested for US$193,000 robbery

07 Aug 2024 at 11:29hrs | 592 Views

Government cuts Beitbridge water supply

07 Aug 2024 at 11:28hrs | 270 Views

Over 100 at risk of losing Cowdray Park stands

07 Aug 2024 at 11:28hrs | 506 Views

No CALA, no results for A and O-level learners

07 Aug 2024 at 11:27hrs | 311 Views

Zimbabwe increases its compliance of SADC road signs protocols

07 Aug 2024 at 11:26hrs | 258 Views

Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish

07 Aug 2024 at 11:25hrs | 388 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses milking patients through syndicates

07 Aug 2024 at 11:25hrs | 480 Views

India to support Zimbabwe Commonwealth, UNSC bid

07 Aug 2024 at 11:24hrs | 67 Views

ZiG manipulators face stiff sentences

07 Aug 2024 at 11:24hrs | 353 Views

Prophet Magaya launches a blistering attack against Lincoln Mutasa

06 Aug 2024 at 18:24hrs | 1537 Views

Open letter to SADC

06 Aug 2024 at 18:03hrs | 1373 Views